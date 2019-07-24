Former Capital FM Editorial Director appointed to reconstituted Nairobi Water Board

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – Former Capital Group Editorial Director Michael Mumo has been named a board member of the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company.

During the board’s inaugural meeting, Munyao Kamba was elected Chairman of the board, taking over from Raphael Nzomo.

Kamba once served in the Tana Water Services Board as a member.

Others named in the board include former Nairobi Woman representative aspirant Caren Nyamu, former Nairobi Central Business District Association Chairperson Timothy Muriuki, Emmah Muthoni, Mohammed Abdi, Beryl Odinga, Finance CEC Charles Kerich, and County Secretary Leboo Ole Morintat.

The reconstitution of the board also comes at a time the company has been recording losses in millions of money emanating from illegal water connections and leakages.

The board also has an onerous task of ridding off water cartels blamed for water shortage in the capital city mainly in slums and parts of Eastlands.

In the financial year 2016/2017 for instance, Auditor General revealed that the company lost Sh1 billion. Indicating that only 62 per cent of water produced by the company was billed to customers.

The report revealed that cartels and old pipes that frequently burst was the main cause for the huge loss and water shortage.

In August 2017, Governor Mike Sonko suspended the Board following complaints by the union. They had claimed that the board was plotting to sell the firm, a claim that the Board’s Chairman Raphael Nzomo refuted.

The board went to court and obtained an injunction.