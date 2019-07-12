Fifth-year engineering student hacked to death in his room at Egerton University

, NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 12 – A fifth-year engineering student at Egerton University main campus in Njoro was Thursday evening found dead in his room.

Njoro OCPD Mohammed Huka said the body of the middle-aged male student had deep cuts.

He added that the machete used in the murder was also recovered from the slain student’s room.

Huka said scene of crime officers in Njoro took the body to Egerton University Funeral Home pending a post mortem.

He said police will conduct a forensic investigation in a bid to bring the culprits to book.