Ex-Public Service chief Muthaura wants presidential election runner up named PM in new constitutional order

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Former Head of Public Service, Francis Muthaura, has proposed a constitutional amendment to allow the presidential candidate with highest number of votes and the runners up to automatically form a coalition government.

In his proposal to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) on Thursday, Muthaura said the winner in a presidential election should become the President and Head of State and appoint the runners-up as Prime Minister.

He said the position of the Deputy President should not be abolished for succession purposes.

The career diplomat and civil servant said power in the cabinet will be shared between the President and the Prime Minister but only the Head of State will have the power to dismiss Cabinet Secretaries.

Muthaura argued this will cure ethnic divisions and curtail violence during presidential polls.

He also backed calls for cabinet secretaries to be appointed from among Members of Parliament.

He told the BBI that the current dispensation under which sitting MPs are constitutionally barred from serving in the Cabinet has revealed a level of disharmony between the political class and the Executive.