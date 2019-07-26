Ex-KVDA MD arrested at JKIA over Arror and Kimwarer dams’ scam

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Former Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) Managing Director David Kimosop has been arrested.

Kimosop was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Friday morning on arrival from Congo over the Arror and Kimwarer dams’ scandal.

He was taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations awaiting his arraignment in court.

Investigations into construction of the Sh63 billion multi-purpose dams in Elgeyo Marakwet revealed breach of procurement law with Director of Public Prosecutions recommending charges against top government officials on Monday.

Former National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge denied abuse of office, neglect of duty among other charges when they were arraigned in court on Tuesday alongside other officials.

They were released on Sh15 million cash bail.