Ex-KVDA chief Kimosop to be arraigned in court on Monday

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Former Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) Managing Director David Kimosop will wait until Monday when he will be charged in court with graft over the Sh63 billion Kimwarer and Arror dams’ scandal.

This follows his arrest on Friday morning at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

According to a senior detective based at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road, Kimosop is set to be processed ahead of Monday, when he will appear in court.

It is not, however, clear whether the ex-director will spend the weekend in custody or not.

“We are yet to decide whether he will be booked in or not. But he will be taken to court on Monday,” the detective told Capital FM News.

Former National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge denied abuse of office, neglect of duty among other charges when they were arraigned in court on Tuesday on similar charges arising from the Sh63 billion projects.

They denied charges of abuse of office, breach of procurement laws and regulations among other corruption-related charges.

The two, who have since been relieved of their duties and replaced, were released on Sh15 million cash bail.

Rotich was replaced by Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani on an acting capacity while Thugge’s position was taken up by Dr Julius Muia.

A total of 28 suspects are facing charges in the dams’ scandal, 10 having been arraigned in court.

The remaining 18 were ordered to present themselves to the DCI for processing.

Milimani Magistrate Douglas Ogoti said he will issue warrants of arrests against those who fail to honour his orders.

Among those still at large include officials of Italian firm – CMC di Ravenna – that was contracted to construct the dams, and which was paid billions but has not commenced work four years later.

“The investigations established that government officials flouted all procurement rules and abused their oath of office to ensure the scheme went through,” Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji said on Monday when he approved the arrest of the officials.

While detailing their crimes, the Director of Public Prosecutions said the officials had breached public debt regulations.

“If this project was carried in the strict adherence to the law and existing policies in place to safeguard public interest, it should not have cost Sh63 billion. The evidence establishes malpractices that impacted on our national debt,” he said.

“Some Sh4.6 billion was borrowed in addition to the principal amount to pay interest in advance during the construction period, which to date has not commenced. As a country we continue to pay interest on the loan. We borrowed, the loan had interest, we borrowed more money to pay the interest which also attracted interest,” a multi-agency probe which was led by DCI boss Kinoti revealed that

While the National Treasury released Sh643 million for the resettlements of the persons that would be affected by the projects and compensation of land acquired, there is no evidence that land has been acquired four years down the line.

“Furthermore, Kenya Forest Service any excision of forest land, pointing to significant adverse impact on the forest ecosystem,” the DPP said.

Rotich is on record confirming that the government had spent Sh12 billion to secure funding for the construction of the two dams, with the sum having been paid out to meet set conditions before the actual funding.