Ex-KQ boss ordered to pay Sh10mn for sacking airline employee

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Former Kenya Airways Chief Executive Officer, Titus Naikuni, has been ordered by a Nairobi court to pay a Sh10 million sum to an employee he unlawfully sacked.

Employment and Labour Relation Court on Thursday held that the action by Naikuni against former Corporate and Communication Manager Kepha Moreno Bosire was without justifiable cause.

The court awarded Bosire Sh1.8 million being three months salary in lieu of notice, twelve months salary compensation, Sh1 million for compensation for undignified treatment of the claimant all amounting to Sh10 million.

Justice Nelson Abuodha, said in his judgment that the former CEO is personally liable for the award in favour of the claimant.

The claimant’s lawyer, Steve Mogaka, had told the judge that Naikuni personally confronted Bosire during a marathon event that took place at Lemek Conservancy in 2013 and removed his t-shirt which which he said did not bear the company’s logo.

The court noted that the CEO ought to have used other alternative measures if he wanted the claimant to leave event.

The judge further found that Naikuni authorized the Director Human Resource to dismiss Bosire.

Bosire’s lawyer told the court his client was not accorded a fair hearing or a chance defend himself as per the requirement of the Employment Act.

“The CEO embarrassed the claimant in front of his colleagues and other guests who were in attendance during event,” he told the court.