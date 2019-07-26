Employment Court suspends appointment of 4 CA board members

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 –The appointment of four members to the board of Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has been suspended.

Employment and Labour Relations judge Byrum Onganya on Friday barred them from sitting in the board following a suit contesting their selection.

Rights activist Okiya Omtatah challenged the appointment of Mahmoud Mohammed Noor, Paul Muraguri Mureithi, Laura Chite and Jackson Kiptotich Kemboi arguing CS Mucheru did not follow the law.

Omtatah said the process leading to their appointment was not transparent since the appointees were not subjected to a fair, open , competitive and merit-based recruitment process.

The four were to serve the board for a three-year term effective July 18.

It is Omtatah’s argument that a member to the CA board must be recruited by the Public Service Commission through a foolproof process that is competitive.

He claimed the vacancies were not advertised.