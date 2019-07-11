Elevated Kitui Level V Hospital to secure Sh300mn annually from national govt

, KITUI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Kitui Level IV Hospital has now been elevated to operate as a Level V hospital.

Daniel Yumbya, the Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board said the public health facility under Kitui County government had been authorized to operated as a Level V health facility via certificate number GK-014107 dated June 20, 2019.

The elevation of the hospital comes with a number of benefits including an annual allocation of Sh300 million from the national government.

Yumbya said the hospital met laid down accreditation criteria which include a well-run pharmaceutical management system, specialized medical equipment like a Magnetic resonance imaging machine (MRI) and a Computed Tomography machine (CT scan) machine which the county acquired recently, improved cleanliness and medical services.

Other criteria considered are availability of land for expansion, the health facility sitting on a 10-acre piece of land.

The 300-bed capacity hospital currently has more than 50 medical officers of various specializations, an operating theatre, specialist clinics and a radiology unit with X-ray machines.