Driver seen assaulting policeman in viral video arrested

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – A driver who assaulted a traffic police officer has been arrested after a video capturing the scene went viral on social media.

In the video, the driver can be seen in a struggle with the officer, who had apprehended him during the Thursday incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a struggle that lasted several minutes, the policeman was rescued by passers-by before the driver sped off in a dramatic scene.

Desperate attempts by the officer to stop the motorist from escaping were unsuccessful.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said the 41-year-old driver, identified as David Kariuki, was arrested in Kikuyu by detectives from Karen Police station.

His vehicle was impounded, and a mobile phone allegedly stolen from the police officer recovered.

He was to be arraigned on Friday morning.

This is the latest incident, in a worrying trend of civilians assaulting police.

In 2018, when such incidents had become rampant, the then Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet warned of dire consequences against anyone assaulting law enforcers.

He however, said that police officers, just like other people, are not super human beings.

“You see, being trained as a police officer does not make you a superman,” the then IG said, “You (a trained officer) don’t necessarily turn out to be a superman,” he told Capital FM News at the time.