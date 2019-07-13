DP Ruto urges dialogue on revenue sharing stalemate

, THARAKA NITHI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Deputy President Dr William Ruto has called for dialogue between the National Assembly and the Senate in a bid to resolve the counties’ revenue allocation stalemate.

Dr Ruto said there was no need for the Senate to take the matter to court, yet it could be solved amicably through dialogue.

Speaking during a tour of development projects in Tharaka Nithi County on Saturday, Dr Ruto said consultation and cooperation are key to resolving issues pertaining to the revenue allocation as enshrined in the Constitution.

“I want to persuade them (National Assembly and Senate) to work together by engaging in discussions, engagements and cooperation with various arms of the government as enshrined in our Constitution in solving the issue of revenue allocation. There is no need to resort to mechanisms that can bring conflict,” said Dr Ruto.

He added: “It’s not necessary to take drastic steps like going to court because the move will only benefit lawyers. Let us sit down and come up with amicable solution to the problem.”