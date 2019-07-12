Doctors at Machakos Level V Hospital perform historic brain surgery

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jul 12 – Machakos Level V Referral Hospital has conducted the first ever brain surgery in a historic procedure that lasted three hours.

The three-hour surgery was conducted by neurosurgeons led by surgeon Sam Njiru.

The surgery involved the removal of a brain tumour from 58-year-old Henry Mutinda.

“This is a milestone achievement for Machakos Level V Referral Hospital and a testimony that the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program is a practical solution to the country’s healthcare service delivery,” he said.

According to Dr Doreen Mwiroba, the patient – 58-year-old Henry Mutinda – had a history of frontal swelling and weakness of the right side of the body and was admitted at the facility on July 12.

An MRI scan revealed frontal Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

He was referred to the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi for review and a few days later, he was readmitted by the neurosurgeon in Machakos where a craniotomy procedure was scheduled for Friday.