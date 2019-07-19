Detectives recover fake USD10mn in Fedha, suspects due in court Friday  

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – Detectives on Thursday recovered fake US dollars totaling 10 million within Fedha Estate in Embakasi.

The recovery made during a raid by operatives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) also led to the arrest of three suspects set to be arraigned in court Friday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DCI officers who were acting on a tip off also recovered a chemical believed to be used in processing the fake currency at the suspect’s house.

Cases of fake cash, usually linked to money laundering have lately become rampant in the country, with a series of recoveries made in Westlands in Nairobi and Ruiru in Kiambu County.

In March, detectives recovered fake currency estimated to be worth Sh2 billion in various currencies, stashed in a safe deposit box at Barclay bank’s Queensway branch in Nairobi.

Several suspects among them Businessman Erick Adede are in court facing various charges arising from the March recovery.