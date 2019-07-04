DCI to seek more time to interrogate Itumbi: source

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 4 – Dennis Itumbi, the famous digital strategist who lately operates from the office of Deputy President William Ruto was expected in court on Thursday morning following his arrest, in an investigation on a fake letter linked to an alleged assassination plot on his boss.

Officers at the DCI Headquarters said they do not have charges yet against him, and will be seeking more time to finalise investigations on the alleged assassination plot, and his role in either fabricating the letter or circulating it.

Itumbi was picked up by detectives on Wednesday while having lunch at a restaurant near City Hall, and whisked to the DCI headquarters for questioning.

He was in the company of his colleague and other friends.

“They (detectives) were about six. They just walked in and asked him to accompany them,” one of his friend who was with him at the time of the arrest told Capital FM News, “they did not allow him to finish his lunch.”

The detectives said they are seeking to determine among other issues his involvement in the penning of the letter, which led to summons on three Cabinet Secretaries from Mount Kenya region over the alleged plot.

DCI boss George Kinoti said more suspects will be arrested in the coming days, with a warning, that people must take responsibility for their actions.

He did not however, elaborate.