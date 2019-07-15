CS Magoha urges Parliament to expedite adoption of Sessional Paper on curriculum reform

, NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 15 – Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has urged the Parliament to hasten the adoption of Sessional Paper 1 (2019) on Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) which he says will clarify on contested issues around ongoing curriculum reform efforts.

He said the Sessional Paper will put to rest ongoing politics over the rollout of CBC.

Speaking at Nakuru Boys High School when he launched the 2019 Dialogues on Quality Education on Monday, Magoha said the Ministry of Education will nonetheless proceed with the rollout of CBC despite opposition from a section of stakeholders.

“This does not mean to say that we need a sessional paper to continue CBC, it will only help end the hullabaloo by the naysayers,” he said.

The CS conceded that there were infrastructural challenges in primary schools and assured stakeholders that the ministry will work to resolve them.

He said the government has allocated Sh300 million towards improving infrastructure in primary schools this year.

“We cannot deny that there are challenges and it is also a fact that we can never be ready to start, the best thing is to start and troubleshoot as we move on,” he said.

He said 100000 lower primary school teachers were trained on CBC during the April holiday and a similar number for Grade IV will be trained during the upcoming August holiday.

Magoga who was accompanied by Nakuru Deputy Governor, Erick Korir, asked the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) to sensitize the public on the impending assessment for Grade III pupils.

“In simple terms the assessment for pupils in Grade III is not an examination neither will it impose bottleneck for the learners,” he assured.

He said there will be internal assessment tests at Grade VI to ascertain the progress made by learners.

Maghoha said the government had supplied text books for lower primary pupils between Grades I and III adding that text books for Grade IV are in the process on being printed.

He asked the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) to ensure the books are supplied on time.