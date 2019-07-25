Court to rule on former PS Omollo’s challenge for forfeiture of Sh35mn on October 1

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – An application by former Youth and Gender Affairs Principle Secretary Lillian Omollo for the assessment of her farm in Siaya by an anti-corruption court to validate Sh35 million she holds in various bank accounts will be determined on October 1.

Lady Justice Mumbi Ngugi of the anti-corruption division of the High Court on Thursday revealed the court will issue a determination on the matter after the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) applied for forfeiture.

ADVERTISEMENT

ARA had told the court the monies were proceeds of graft from a Sh468 million fraud at the National Youth Service last year.

Omollo stepped aside in May 2018 after being charged with graft-related offences alongside the NYS Director General Richard Ndubai.

They all denied conspiracy to commit corruption and abuse of office when they were charged before Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti on May 29.

ARA had asked Lady Justice Ngugi to decline the invitation top assess Omollo’s farm insisting the former PS had failed to prove she owned the funds which have since been frozen.

The Agency has impugned the source of the funds arguing that after visiting the farm in Uyoma it concluded that the funds in her bank accounts could not have been from the property.

Through Mohammed Adow, ARA claimed Omolo has not proved the link between the funds and the farm.

“The respondent has failed to prove the link between the farm and monies in her bank accounts. It is therefore not the business of the court to be invited to do the work of a litigant” argued Adow.

Lawyer Steven Ligunya appearing for Omolo implored the court to visit the farm insisting it will be critical and give the court an objective opinion on the impugned funds.

According to Omollo the funds in her accounts are as a result of income from the farm and business entities run by her husband.