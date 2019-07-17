Court frees taxi driver arrested for molesting 13-year-old, prosecution ordered to review charges

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 17 – A Mombasa taxi driver arrested on Tuesday for allegedly forcing a minor he had picked up from school to have oral sex with him has been released on bond.

Fredrick Njenga, an operator with a local taxi-hailing firm, was on Wednesday arraigned before Shanzu Senior Resident Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda on accusations of committing an indecent act against a minor.

He was not however allowed to take a plea, the Magistrate saying the charge pressed against Njenga was improper.

“That is not a proper charge against the suspect. Find a proper charge,” Shikanda told the prosecution side which did not raise objection to his bail application.

The Magistrate released Njenga on a Sh100,000 bond with the same amount of surety or Sh50,000 cash bail.

The matter will come up form mention on July 23.

According to the prosecution, Njenga had on July 15 forced a minor aged 13 years into oral sex.

Njenga had been contacted on Monday evening to pick the Standard 8 pupil from Light Academy and drop him to their home.

According to the boy’s family, the taxi driver allegedly parked the car by the roadside, a few metres from the boy’s home. He then undressed the young boy and forced him to perform oral sex with him.

The boy later narrated what had happened to him to his parents who reported the matter to Nyali Police Station.

Police officers on Tuesday tracked Njenga’s phone signal and traced him to Nyali Mall where he was arrested at around 10am.

The boy was examined at Coast General Hospital, the regional referral facility in Mombasa, and discharged.

Colleague taxi drivers said Njenga had a clean record.

“He has worked for Uber for more than three years. He has over 9,000 trips and 4.7 star rating. Why would he now do such an act?” a colleague who spoke to the press outside the court posed.

Mungai tried in vain to expain to the court that he has a young family; a wife and two children and he is the bread winner for the family.

“Your honour I ask for lenient bail terms. I have a young family that depend on me,” he said.