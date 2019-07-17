Court declines to stay govt decision suspending betting licenses pending responses by parties

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – The High Court has declined to suspend a decision by the government to cancel betting licenses pending responses by other parties.

Justice Weldon Korir on Wednesday said that the court did not find just cause to issue the conservatory order before Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) and other government agencies file responses.

The judge consequently directed BCLB and Safaricom Limited which has been listed as an interested party to the proceedings to file their responses to the petition within three days.

The petition was slated for hearing on July 26.

Four limited companies have so far approached the court seeking to quash the decision by the government to cancel their betting licenses.

Advanced Gaming Limited through its lawyer George Nganga and Nanovas International (K) limited represented by Emmanuel Wetangula told the court investors were not given reasons for the suspension of the licenses.

The lawyers told the court that BCLB in a letter dated July 1 purported to reject the petitioner’s application for renewal of their licenses on account of unspecified investigations.

The court heard that the process of renewal of the license started way back in month March. Lawyers said the board rejected applications without giving reasons for refusal.

The lawyers said the directive issued to Safaricom to suspend the petitioners’ Pay Bill numbers, thus halting their businesses.

“The petitioners have invested heavily in their business and the rejection of the application for renewal of license is unjustified,” they said.