Court allows detention of 11 women arrested filming pornography in Nyali

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 13 – Police have been allowed five more days to continue holding 11 young women arrested on Thursday night over allegation of engaging in pornography in a posh apartment in Nyali area, Mombasa.

Two more suspects, a woman identified as Merceline Atieno and a man identified as Enock Ochieng, were also detained alongside the 11 young women.

Atieno is believed to the proprietor of an online pornography business.

According to the police, Atieno runs an online webcam platform called “Chat Bate” in conjunction with an international media company called Multi Media LLC.

They were arrested at Simba Estate House in Nyali.

Police said during the arrest they recovered 16 laptops, several cameras, mobile phones, flash disk and several artificial penises suspected to be used in publishing obscene materials.

Appearing before Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate (SPM) Florence Macharia, the 13 suspects did not however take plea, as police asked for five more days to conclude their investigation.

The police argued that the suspects might interfere with the investigation if released on bond.

“The suspect might log in into their accounts and erase the crucial evidence. The exhibits recovered also need to be taken to cyber crime unit at the DCI headquarters in Nairobi for analysis,” argued the police.

SPM Macharia gave the police until Tuesday July 16 to conclude investigations.

“The suspects should be detained at Nyali Police Stations and be brought back to the court on July 16 in the afternoon to proceed with the matter,” she said.