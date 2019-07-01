Court adjourns as witness in Kidero graft case fails to show up  

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – A prosecution witness in a graft case involving former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero on Monday failed to turn up for a scheduled hearing forcing the court to adjourn to July 3.

Trial Magistrate Douglas Ogoti, said that court was not happy in the manner the case was being handled, warning the investigating officer not to appear in court without a witness in future.

Ogoti said the adjournment was unfortunate noting that the dates for the hearing of the case were taken with the consent of all parties.

He urged the prosecution to organize witness statements and ensure the details are shared with defence lawyers in time.

Kidero has been charged together with eight others including former chief officers in his administration over the alleged loss of Sh213 million. They have denied a total of 35 counts.

A former Nairobi chief officer in charge of health, Dr Robert Ayisi, a fortnight ago tabled in court a total of 21 payment vouchers to two traders – Lodwar Wholesalers Ltd and Ngurumani Traders Ltd – as he sought to justify the payments.

He told the court that he received a letter from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) while still serving at the county.

Ayisi said a detective he identified as Abdi Mohamed from EACC sought among other documents, bank transfers made to the two traders during investigations.

The transfers were made between March 21, 2014 and December 2016.

In relation to Nguramani, he said there were 18 folios with transfers totaling to Sh9.5 million.

Kidero and the co-accused persons denied charges of corruption and economic crime including conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, abuse of office, fraudulent acquisition of public property, dealing with suspect property, and unlawful failure to pay tax to a public body.

Others facing charges are former County Secretary Lilian Ndegwa, former Chief Finance Officer Jimmy Mutuku Kiamba, former County Executive Committee Member in charge of finance and planning Gregory Mwakanongo, former accounting head Stephen Ogago Osiro, former acting Chief Finance Officer Luke Mugo and former acting head of Treasury Maurice Ochieng Okere.

The county officials allegedly conspired to commit corruption by authorizing payment to various companies, for services not rendered.

Traders charged are John Githua and Grace Njeri of Lodwar Wholesalers Ltd and Ngurumani Traders Ltd, respectively.

They are accused of conspiring to commit fraud which led to the loss of Sh213,327,300 at the Nairobi County Government between January 16, 2014 and January 25, 2016.

Kidero is alleged to have received a total of Sh24 million from Lodwar wholesalers Ltd.

Charges leveled against Kidero state that he allegedly received Sh14 million from Lodwar Wholesalers on August 24, 2014 and another Sh10 million from the same company on September 11, 2014.