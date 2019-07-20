Court action won’t solve revenue impasse, Ruto tell Governors, Senate

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jul 20 – Deputy President William Ruto faulted Governors and Senators, Saturday for rushing to the High Court for a determination of the Division of Revenue impasse before exhausting other dispute resolution mechanisms.

Speaking in Machakos County where he was the chief guest at a fundraising, the Deputy President said moving to court is not a solution.

“Even those who have gone to the court, the court will give justice but remember courts don’t give allocation of money.”

“It is the work of leaders to sit and agree when there are differences and disagreements.. I want to assure Kenyans that we will solve this matter,” he added.

Governors and Senators moved to the High Court this week due to an impasse over the crucial Division of Revenue Bill 2019 where they are pushing for the 47 counties to be allocated Sh335 billion while their counterparts in the National Assembly want them to get Sh316 billion.

The DP further said he had held talks with the leaders and that they agreed to ensure the money the two governments share is realised from local collections.

He said they could not share money that was not available.

“Already we have published a new Bill that is going to ensure that there is harmony and agreement on sharable revenue going in future,” Ruto emphasized.

The Council of Governors have already rejected the new version of the Division of Revenue Bill, 2019 which has been published and is set to be introduced in the National Assembly on Tuesday next week when sittings resume after a short recess.

The older version of the Bill, which had Sh310 billion for counties, flopped at the mediation level of the National Assembly and Senate after the two Houses failed to agree on what the counties should get.