Counties revenue stand-off to persist after MPs approved Sh316bn Bill

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – The parliamentary standoff over the Division of Revenue Bill entered a new frontier after the National Assembly approved Sh316 billion to the Counties as the Speaker confirmed receiving a Bill with a similar title from the Senate.

Budget and Appropriation Committee Chairman Kimani Ichungwah, who re-introduced the Bill, urged MPs to support it, adding that Division on Revenue Bill is a money bill whose point of origination should be the National Assembly.

He further moved an amendment to allow the National Treasury to disburse the funds to the cash strapped counties upon its publication on the Kenya Gazette.

House leaders Aden Duale, John Mbadi and Junet Mohammed blamed the confusion in handling the Bill on the Senate’s insistence that it has a role in the Bill which determines the