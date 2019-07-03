Collymore’s memorial service set for Thursday at All Saints’

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – A memorial service in memory of the former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore will be held on Thursday at the All Saints’ Cathedral in Nairobi.

Members of the public who will not make it to the service will have an opportunity to follow the proceedings on television.

“Memorial service to celebrate Bob’s life will start at 11 am at All Saints Cathedral; guests are requested to be seated by 10.30 am. There will be no parking available at the Cathedral; limited space will be available in Uhuru Park,” read a statement by Safaricom published on local dailies on Wednesday.

Collymore’s body was cremated at Kariokor in Nairobi on Tuesday, in a private ceremony attended by his close family members, invited friends and a few staff members from Safaricom.

There was heavy security at the crematorium after a huge crowd of onlookers turned up, despite an announcement by the company’s board Chairman Nicholas Nganga that the interment ceremony was a private event.

Former Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph was Monday appointed to take over Collymore’s position in an acting capacity.

Safaricom also announced that it will close its retail and customer service outlets for four hours on Thursday in honour of Collymore.

“As a mark of respect for our cherished leader, Safaricom shall be closing all our shops countrywide on Thursday 4th July 2019 between the hours of 10.30am and 2.30pm,” the Telco said in the statement.

President Uhuru Kenyatta eulogized Collymore as an accomplished corporate leader who steered Safaricom to a position of great admiration as East Africa’s most profitable company.

Deputy President William Ruto described Collymore as “a distinguished titan, whose shrewd leadership at the helm of Safaricom was commendable”.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga said the CEO served Kenya with dedication.

Kenyans on social media also mourned Collymore describing him as a visionary leader who was humble and cared for the less fortunate.

Collymore died at his Nairobi home on Monday, aged 61, after a long battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a cancer for which he had been seeking treatment since 2017, locally and in the United Kingdom.

Collymore has left behind a widow, Wambui Kamiru, and four children.