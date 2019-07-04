Collymore was prepared for his death, his friends say

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – Former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore’s memorial service was a celebration of life well lived for a man who unlike many had prepared for his death.

Collymore’s memorial service was not engulfed with grief as many would have thought, but those who showed up for the memorial service at All Saints’ Cathedral remained calm and collected from the beginning until the end of the service.

Collymore who was battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia had come to terms that his days were numbered and spend the last moments of his life with his close friends who were also aware of the situation.

Despite knowing that he had a couple of weeks to live, Collymore continued with his work , going on with his life as if everything was okay, and from the tributes, he did not want anybody to worry about him.

One of the people Collymore had informed about his worsening medical condition was President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenyatta revealed that Collymore contacted him saying that he had an urgent issue to tell him, Kenyatta who was on a trip to Canada promised to see him on arrival back in the country.

Collymore was adamant to speak to the President despite learning that he was out of the country.

“I just wanted to tell you that the promise I made to you that I would cling to the company for another year I wouldn’t fulfill it, I will tell you more once you return,” President Kenyatta recalled.

Upon return, the President visited Collymore in his home where he said, “I found him calm and jovial as always, but he repeated to me that he will have to break his promise.”

After spending close to four hours with Collymore that afternoon, Kenyatta came to learn that Collymore had few weeks to live, and that’s why he told him that he couldn’t fulfill the promise of serving Safaricom any longer.

The President suggested that Collymore seeks further treatment before giving up.

“Bob Collymore told me that he had tried everything and accepted that his time had come,” said President Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta narrated to the congregation that before leaving Collymore’s house he asked what he could do for him, Collymore responding “the only thing you can do for me is you make sure you all take care of Wambui and the kids. That’s all I want, I’m not interested in anything else.”

President Kenyatta described Collymore as a man who lived a life of service, not for himself and his family but for the society.

Another close confidant of Collymore, the interim Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph, was also privy to his condition.

An emotional Michael Joseph, read a poem that they had prepared in case one of them dies the other to read it.

“About a year ago, Bob showed me a poem he’d found in a book and we agreed that whoever survives the other will read this poem at his funeral. I am very heartbroken to be the one reading this poem today,” he said during the memorial service.

Michael Joseph remembered Collymore as a brave man who had an exceptional character despite suffering from cancer.

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth who eulogized Collymore on behalf of his friends revealed that they had a boys’ club consisting of about 10 members where Collymore was the captain.

Some of the members he mentioned include KCB CEO Joshua Oigara, Citizen TV Journalist Jeff Koinage, Radio Africa CEO Patrick Quarcoo and Scan Group CEO Bharat Thakrar.

They used to meet weekly every Tuesday at Collymore’s house for dinner, drinks and share light moments.

“Last week on Tuesday we met at Bob’s house as usual we had dinner after that he went in his whiskey bar and brought a Whiskey that he had reserved for so many years saying it was a special gift. That day he saw us off individually not knowing that that was the last day to have Bob in our boys’ club meetings,” said Kenneth.

“In our next meeting we will raise our glasses and toast for Bob since he lived a fulfilling life as we cherish his memories,” added Kenneth.

Collymore’s memorial was attended by State officials, business leaders, politicians among other dignitaries including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.