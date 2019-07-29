CMC di Ravenna officials in trouble for failing to honour Kenya court summons

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29- Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji now wants a warrant of arrest issued against suspects in the Sh63 billion Kimwarer and Arror dams’ scandal, who are yet to surrender to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters for processing ahead of their court appearance.

Through Special prosecutor Taib Ali Taib, the DPP on Monday submitted that those who have failed to honour the summons should be treated as fugitives running away from justice.

He was particularly opposed against what he termed as an 11th-hour application by one of the directors of Italian firm CMC di Ravenna identified in court documents as Paolo Porcelli, saying he was disrespectful to the court orders.

“As far as we are concerned, Porcelli is nothing more from a fugitive from justice. And we see this repeatedly demonstrated by foreigners, who feel themselves are above the law, and who consider themselves undignified in their appearance before our court. I take personal offence, as an officer of this court, to having a foreigner refuse to appear before this honourable court,” Taib submitted.

The prosecutor argued that “no Kenyan can behave this way before an Italian court and get away with such behaviour. But they believe, they can come to our country, rip off our people, conducting themselves against the law and refuse to appear before this court.”

In a bitter exchange before magistrate Douglas Ogoti, the accused person’s lawyer accused the prosecutor of making remarks bordering on racism while pleading with the court to consider Porcelli’s application.

The arguments were made as former Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) Managing Director David Kimosop and 8 others were charged with several corruption-related offences over the irregular award of a tender to the Itaian firm which is yet to commence work four years later

Last week, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge were also charged with the offences, but were freed after posting cash bails of Sh15 million each.

In total, 28 suspects are indicted over the dams’ scandal.

According to a multi-agency probe led by Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti, the firm has already received an advance payment of Sh19 billion.