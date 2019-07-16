Civil society organisations want oversight role in upcoming census

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16- Civil society organizations are now urging the government to actively involve them in the census exercise set for August 24 and 25th.

Chairman of the Community Based Organizations Council Tom Aosa said the exercise requires an independent body to play an oversight role for it to be fair and credible.

“We are even willing as the civil society to have our own people oversight this exercise. We will get funding from our donors so we will not have to ask for money from the government, but we want oversight in this to ensure we do not just spend so much money in an exercise which will be controlled by few individuals,” Aosa told Capital FM News in an interview.

He said that Community Based Organizations have already reached out to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics but there has been no forthcoming replies.

“We have tried to engage the Government through the Ministry of Interior on why we want few people to oversight this exercise, but it has not worked for us because the government is not willing to talk to us,” he said.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) will for the first time conduct an electronic countrywide census in August,

According to KNBS Director General Zachary Mwangi, all is set for the paperless exercise.

While giving an update on the forthcoming national census, he stated that the computer program to be used has already been designed, developed and tested.

“We’re very confident about our data-capture program,” the KNBS DG stated during the briefing at the Kenyatta International Convention Center in Nairobi.

According to Senior Manager, Data Processing, Mutua Kakinyi, 2,700 ICT supervisors, 27,000 content supervisors and 135, 000 enumerators have been recruited for the population count.

He stated that the ICT supervisors will train the content supervisors who will in turn train the enumerators for the digital census.

“They have to do a quick count, which is done in their villages meaning counting the number of people in each household. So, if they come to my house there are some questions, they will ask me as the head of the house, they proceed to everyone else in that house,” said Kakinyi.

The 2019 national census will be the first one under the constitution (2010).

The last census was conducted in 2009.