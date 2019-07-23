City Hall to convert 3 more streets to one-way traffic lanes

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – Three more streets in Nairobi’s Central Business District are set to be converted to one-way streets in a bid to improve mobility and accessibility.

The streets earmarked for conversion include Banda Street, Accra lane and Gedi lane which are some of the most congested streets in the city.

Nairobi County Roads and Transport County Executive Committee Member Hitan Majevda on Monday said the project follows a successful trial on Luthuli Avenue, which is now one-way route with a lane for pedestrians and cyclists.

He said that the transformation is in line with the New Urban Agenda (NUA), a plan drafted under the 2016 Quito Declaration which aims at improving urban mobility amid a projected increase in urban population.

The transformation is also part of Governor Mike Sonko’s manifesto of changing the face of the city to attract investments and support business.

“As per the Governor’s promise to decongest the city, Luthuli Avenue is now complete and a lot of space has been given to people to walk around, shop around and I want to inform the public that this is just the beginning,” said Majevda.

Once the project is completed, Public Service Vehicles (PSV) using the three streets will have to find alternative exit routes out of the city center.

Just like Luthuli, the three other streets will see construction of pedestrian walkways, installation of lights and painting of road markings.

“These streets are normally congested and dangerous at night, we will increase street lighting so as to make the streets safe for pedestrians and more active at night,” said Majevda.

The County will also set up bicycle lanes and specific lanes for people with disability on the upgraded streets and avenues.

The County has also completed the upgrading of Moi lane adjacent to the National Centre that gives room for 50 parking slots, meaning increased revenue collection from parking fees.

In conjunction with the Environment department, the City Hall has also installed air pollution gadgets to monitor the quality of air quality around Luthuli Avenue.

The county government will replicate the project in all other regions of the county.

The CBD upgrade project will cost the county approximately Sh24 million.