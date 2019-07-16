City Hall evicts Pangani residents to pave way for modern apartments

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – Dozens of residents have been evicted from apartments in Pangani Estate as Nairobi City County moved to reclaim a parcel of land earmarked for the construction of modern apartments.

City Hall officials said Governor Mike Sonko’s administration wants to construct decent houses in the area as part of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big 4 Agenda.

Many spent their night in the cold on Monday as county officials raided the estate and brought down the apartments.

“These guys came at around 11.30pm or midnight when people were already getting to sleep. They finished demolishing at around 3.30am,” Mwangi Muthui, a resident in the area said.

“We had agreed with them that they give us time at least until schools are closed,” Muthui stated.

Another resident who confirmed they had been served notice to vacate said he had been compensated alongside other residents in the estate and given until July 31 to vacate.

He faulted City Hall for reneging on the promise.