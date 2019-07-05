Change of guard at UoN as Mbithi hands over to new VC Mbeche

There has been internal wrangles in Mbithi’s succession in recent weeks. Photo/CFM-FILE.

By CAPITAL REPORTER, NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 5 – The new Vice Chancellor of the University of Nairobi (UoN) Professor Isaac Mbeche was set to take over office Friday.

He takes over in an acting capacity from Prof Peter Mbithi who served in the position for 4 years.

“He is taking over today because Mbithi is leaving,” an official at the university said, confirming that Mbithi’s last working day is Friday.

Mbithi was keen on having his tern renewed but it is understood that the request was not granted by the University Council.

Mbeche has been serving as the university’s deputy vice chancellor in charge of finance, planning and development.

More to follow….

