Businessman Kobia, 13 associates charged in Sh14mn gold scam case

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – Paul Kobia, a business at the centre of a Sh14 million fake gold scandal was Friday charged at A Milimani Magistrate Court for defrauding a Dubai-based businessman.

Kobia and his employee, Tanya Yvonne, denied defrauding businessman Italiana Antoniop Cianca, of $140,000 (Sh14 million) pretending they had genuine Gold to sell to him.

13 business associates linked to Kobia also denied 12 counts of fraud and forgery.

Kobia was admitted to a cash bail of Sh2 million while Yvonne was released on a Sh1 million cash bail.

11 other suspects were who are casual employees in Duaf International Limited and Malca Amit Limited, a company owned by Kobia were each released on a cash bail of Sh100,000.

Kobia faced nine separate counts of being in possession of government stamps including one resembling a procurement office in the “Executive Office of the President”

Besides the stamp, Kobia also had Central Bank of Kenya, Registrar of Companies, Chief Magistrates Courts and Kenya Revenue Authority stamps.

The case will be heard August 30.