Botswana President Masisi due in Kenya for state visit

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 22 – Kenya and Botswana are seeking to enhance bilateral cooperation, with a state visit Monday of the country’s President Eric Mokgweetsi Masisi.

State House Spokeswoman Kanze Dena said several key agreements will be signed by delegations from the two countries, after a meeting between Masisi and his host President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House.

“during the visit, a number of agreements are expected to be signed and several matters of mutual benefit to the people of Kenya and the people of Botswana are expected to be discussed,” she told a news briefing last week.

The visit follows Kenyatta’s three years ago, when the two leaders agreed to pursue regional and international issues of mutual interest.

According to Botswana’s Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation, a high-level business forum involving parastatals and private sector companies from both countries will be convened on the margins of the state visit.

“During the state visit, the two heads of state will hold bilateral talks with a view to further deepen and expand bilateral cooperation in various areas of development including agriculture, trade and investment, tourism, defense and security, health, mining and education,” the statement said.

In 2018, Botswana exported goods worth 182, 406 U.S. dollars to Kenya and these goods mostly consisted of vehicles, tractors, articles of textiles and plastics, according to statistics published by Xhinua.