Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso loses battle with cancer

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 29 – Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso is dead, barely two weeks after returning back to the country from India where she had gone to seek treatment for Cancer.

Laboso, 58 succumbed to cancer at the Nairobi Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where she was admitted, her family said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta sent his condolence message to the family, describing Laboso as an astute leader whose leadership style will be missed not only by her constituents but the country at large.

Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga were among leaders who rushed to the hospital to condole the family Monday afternoon.

The Deputy President said he had visited Laboso on Sunday when they spoke about several issues.

“God has finally rested Joyce because she has been under a lot of pain. Let us stand with the family at this difficult time,” he said.

Ruto said the government will take over funeral arrangements.

Odinga said “It is a big blow to the country to lose Laboso,” Odinga said, and recounted his last moments with her a week ago, when her condition was worsening.

“I have visited her several times in hospital here in Nairobi and London,” Odinga said.

Council of Governor Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said he received information of her death while meeting fellow governors over the revenue stand-off.

“It is shocking and devastating to lose one of us,” he said.

Her office had issued a statement on Monday morning, warning that visits to her hospital bed had been restricted by doctors.

“The governor is recuperating and is under observation by her doctors who have recommended her enough rest and limited visitation for speedy recovery,” County Communications Director Ezra Kirui said in the statement.

Laboso was the second Governor for Bomet County having defeated Isaac Ruto in the 2017 elections.