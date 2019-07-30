Bomet County Assembly to honour Laboso Wednesday in special sitting

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – The County Assembly of Bomet will on Wednesday suspend its normal schedule to conduct a special sitting to pay tribute to their Governor Joyce Laboso who succumbed to cancer on Monday.

Bomet Speaker Shadrack Rotich said they want to dedicate the Assembly’s time to celebrate the life of the late Governor.

“Governor Laboso has been a center of inspiration to this assembly, she has been consulting a lot and she gave this Assembly a lot of respect and for that reason and for the plans she has been having for this County, we want to celebrate her,” he said.

Bomet County Assembly Clerk Isaac Kitur said they had a cordial relationship with the Governor who accommodated everyone’s views in the County.

“We want to pay a special tribute to the Governor who has been very supportive to this Assembly, we have had a very cordial relationship and we are unable to do any other business because of that, and therefore we are going to dedicate this sitting in her honor,” said Kitur.

Laboso succumbed to cancer at the Nairobi Hospital where she was admitted after returning back to the country from India where she had sought treatment.

Laboso, who leaves behind three children, was the second Governor for Bomet County having defeated Isaac Ruto in the 2017 elections.

She has previously served as Bomet MP in the last Parliament when she was named Deputy Speaker.

Laboso’s husband Edwin Obonyo has announced that the late will be buried on Saturday at Fort Tenan in Koru, Kisumu County.