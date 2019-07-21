Bodyguard succumbs to gunshot wound sustained in brawl with colleague

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – A police bodyguard assigned to the Meru County Assembly Speaker Joseph Kaberia has succumbed to a gunshot wound inflicted on him by his colleague, an armed civilian, serving as a driver.

The driver is admitted to hospital with a gunshot wound on his leg sustained during the incident which happened Sunday morning in Kamiti corner, within Kasarani constituency, Nairobi.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to detectives, the bodyguard and driver had a quarrel before turning their guns on each other.

The driver, who was armed with two Ceska pistols, spent 20 rounds of ammunition.

The incident happened just as the sister to the driver was opening her compound gate to receive the two.

“The sister told police that she heard gunshots as she was opening the gate. It happened in seconds,” a detective privy to the case told Capital FM News.

“It appears the two had a misunderstanding resulting to the shooting,” the detective based within Kasarani DCI office said.

Police recovered a Ceska pistol belonging to the deceased bodyguard, which was loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Police also recovered four Ceska pistol magazines and the driver’s civilian firearm certificate.

Also in police custody are two Ceska pistols belonging to the driver loaded with rounds of ammunition.

Police are investigating the matter.

A postmortem on the body of the slain police bodyguard is scheduled to be held next week. His remains have since been moved to Kenyatta University morgue.