Arrest warrant issued against ruby player Mahaga

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – A warrant of arrest was Friday issued against ruby player Alex Mahaga who is accused of raping a woman in Nairobi’s Highrise estate.

Trial magistrate Martha Mutuku issued the order after Mahaga who was charged alongside fellow rugby player Lawrence Frank Wanyama failed to show up for judgment.

Magistrate Mutuku was ready to deliver her verdict Thursday but the Kenya Harlequin player failed to show up.

This prompted the court to push the verdict to Friday afternoon during which session the prosecution applied for a warrant of arrest after Mahaga absconded for the second time.

Mahaga and Wanyama were set free on a Sh500,000 cash bail each in February 2018 after denying the charge of gang raping a rugby fan during her birthday party.

The court directed that the matter be mentioned on August 5 before Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot as Mutuku is proceeding on her annual leave.