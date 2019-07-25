Appetite for quick riches to blame for Kenya’s runaway graft – UNCTAD Chief

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Dr Mukhisa Kituyi on Thursday urged Kenyans to shun the culture of seeking quick riches which he said had contributed to a great extent to corruption in the public service.

He urged Kenyans to join anti-graft efforts by the government by shunning away corruption and “celebrating shortcuts”.

“We are all part to blame, we all celebrate shortcuts, we all pray and thank God when we have easy access to money, but it is the taxpayer’s money,” he told mourners at the funeral of former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth’s mother.

Government officials in attendance included President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto.

“We hope we will be able as a nation to rise above this pettiness and shackle ourselves, make it too expensive for people to involve themselves in corruption.”

The UNCTAD Secretary-General said Kenya is one of the country’s strategically placed for economic growth, one that can only be realized if the resources are properly utilized.

“I am a very passionate citizen of this country. I see this country as one of the few places in Africa with a possibility of living the dream, that Africa can do it,” he said.

“I totally endorse the struggle you are giving to against corruption. If you cannot slay the monster, any other aspiration that you may have as people will go to waste.”

His sentiments came at a time when the government has enhanced the crackdown on graft with the arraignment of National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge, and other senior Government officials on Tuesday over the Sh63 billion Kimwarer and Arror dams’ scandal.

President Kenyatta who also spoke at the burial ceremony committed to sustaining the efforts to get rid of the menace.

“We want to ensure public money goes are not used to enrich a few people,” he said.

His sentiments were supported by Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi who asked the President to make sure “more people are handcuffed.”

Government efforts have however been misconstrued by a section of leaders, who have accused agencies tasked with fighting economic crimes of being biased.

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen has likened Rotich’s arrest and subsequent arraignment in court to “highly volatile succession politics.”

Kaspseret legislator Oscar Sudi also criticized the move.