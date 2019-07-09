AP and Regular Police merger plan stirs anxiety, hope in the service

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – The ongoing merger of the Administration Police (AP) and Kenya Police Service (KPS) comes with renewed hope albeit with anxiety from a section of police officers.

While there are officers open to the merger and who see it as a golden opportunity for the National Police Service (NPS) to reclaim its glory and speak in one voice, a section of them are yet to digest the idea of working together.

The AP’s will have to undergo “conversion” as it is described within the police service and proceed to police stations under a new command.

Capital FM News spoke to several police officers, of various ranks, and sought to know how they feel about the merger announced on September 13, 2018, when President Uhuru Kenyatta announced drastic changes meant to reform the police service.

According to police circulars seen by Capital News, it will take effect this Friday with over 20,000 AP set to join regular service as General Duty Officers.

“It is a good thing since we will be able to fight our rights as a team,” a junior, regular police officer based in Nairobi said.

His colleague who agreed with his sentiments said, “Our counterparts in the AP service are known for speaking as one and ferociously fighting for their rights. We don’t have that in the Kenya Police Service.”

A Senior Superintendent of Police – who is a member of KPS – who declined to be named said the merger could portend confusion within the NPS.

He said: “only senior officers will avert the chaos some of us foreseeing.”

“The APs will need to undergo training, starting with basics on how to interact with the people and even doing reports.”

Another officer based in Mombasa lamented that their AP counterparts are resistanting the new changes.

But a Senior Superintendent of Police said if the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai is committed to the cause, the reorganization will work.

“Those opposed will need to know it is either they accept the changes or leave the service.”

There have been a series of training sessions, mostly targeting the senior officers.

Already some Administration Police officers have been given the new Persian blue uniform signaling the conversion into General Duty Officers.

“My colleagues within the Kenya Police service have been calling and congratulating me. There are no issues. In fact, we have been waiting for this since January,” an AP officer told Capital News.

“We shall assimilate with time. It is all about police work, so with training, we will be good,” she added.

-Early Christmas for Kenyans –

Independent Medico-Legal Unit Executive Director Peter Kiama said the merger is “an early Christmas for Wanjiku (Kenyans).”

Other than enhancing police accountability and transparency, Kiama who spoke to Capital FM News on Tuesday said the merger will mean NPS has more personnel and resources to serve Kenyans.

“In the past, some AP posts used to have more officers than a police station and yet they are not actively deployed to enforce law and order,” he noted.

“The streamlining of the command structure will ensure there are more personnel and even vehicles for patrols.”

The shift, Kiama said, was long overdue, while insisting that it must be linked to community policing, in a bid to build trust and confidence between the public and police – which has over time been low.

“You will no longer see AP’s carrying people handbags or going to pick kids from school,” the Executive Director said.

About the police merger-

Under the merger, a majority of officers will work as “General Duty Officers” under the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Kenya Police).

The Rural Border Police Unit has been transformed into the border police unit with 6,000 officers under the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Administration).

Regional, county and sub-county police commander posts previously assigned to respective unit commanders were merged to create a single command structure in the regions, counties, and sub-counties.

NPS said the change in police uniform is in line with a United Nations recommendation, in a bid to increase their visibility while serving civilians and a way to enhance accountability.

The new uniform was availed on September 13 last year at the Kenya School of Government by President Kenyatta.