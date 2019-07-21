Angry youths storm police post, scold officers over soaring crime

, KISII, Kenya, Jul 21 – A group of disgruntled residents in Kisii stormed a police post on Saturday protesting increased crime in Magena area in what they attributed to laxity on the part of police officers.

Hundreds of youths stormed Magena Police Post and barricaded the Kisii-Kilgoris road in a standoff that lasted hours.

“We have been experiencing insecurity in the area, we call upon the security agencies to do investigations and give us a report on what happened to a person who was killed and his body was discovered 500 meters from the police station,” James Omwoyo , one of the protest leaders said.

The youths were reacting to the discovery of the body of a male adult aged 30 14km south of the police post.

A police report seen by Capital FM News indicated the victim had deep cuts at the back of his head.

Area Assistant County Commissioner Mwele Ngao called the residents to be calm as the police investigate the murder.

“Let our people remain calm since the security agencies have launched investigations. The running battles between the police and the residents cannot bring any solution,” he said.

The victim’s body was moved to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary.