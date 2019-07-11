83-year-old granny pleads guilty to possessing marijuana weighing 600gm

, NYERI, Kenya, Jul 11 – An 83-year-old woman found in possession of 600 grammes of marijuana has pleaded guilty to the charges.

Appearing before Nyeri Resident Magistrate Nelly Kariuki on Thursday, Lydia Mumbi Ndirangu pleaded guilty to being in possession of bhang worth Sh500 in Muthinga, Tetu constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused will remain in police custody and appear in court on July 15 when the facts of the case will be read to her.

The drug trafficking case is the second in a period of only two months.

In May this year, a Nyeri court sentenced a middle-aged woman to 30 years in jail for trafficking bhang worth Sh2,820 without an option of a fine.