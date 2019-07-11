82kg ivory consignment nabbed in Kwale, two suspects arrested

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 11 – Police at the Coast on Wednesday evening arrested two suspects with 82 kilograms of ivory in a forest at Sigaloni, Samburu sub-county in Kwale.

Kaloleni Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Francis Kihara said the two were nabbed by undercover DCI officers, working on a tip off from their colleagues from the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS).

“Our officers were posing as buyers and were working closely with colleagues from the KWS when they nabbed the two. They wanted to sell part of the ivory at Sh300,000 to our officers,” said Kihara.

The two suspects; 57-year-old Hussein Wanjala, and 20-year-old Stephen Riziki (Ugandan) are held being held at Mariakani police station.

According to the police, four pieces of ivory were concealed in a sack.

In December last year, another man was arrested with 11 pieces of ivory weighing 55 kilograms in a forest in Kaloleni, Kilifi County.