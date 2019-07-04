4 students arrested in Machakos as police probe school arson

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jul 13 – Four male students at Malatani Mixed Secondary School were arrested Friday night in connection with an arson incident at the institution.

The four who spent the night at Katangi Police Station are alleged to have torched a school dormitory that hosts male students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yatta Education Director Stephen Kitungu confirmed saying the dormitory that sleeps 28 boys was set on fire when the students were on their evening studies.

He said no student was injured following the incident adding investigations into the incident had commenced.

The four will be held in police cells until Monday when they will be arraigned in court to face arson charges.