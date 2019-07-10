37-year-old man burnt beyond recognition in suspected arson in Nyeri

, NYERI, Kenya July 10 – A 37-year-old man was burnt beyond recognition at his temporary house in Bellevue village, Kieni constituency, on Wednesday.

John Kariuki Karoki’s charred remains were found on his bed.

First responders who visited the scene said the door was locked from outside and their efforts to break it and windows were unsuccessful.

Norman Karoki, brother to the deceased who a butcher, said he suspected the incident was an arson case.

Confirming the incident, Kieni West Police boss Ahmed Ali said the incident happened at 4am and police have launched an investigation to establish the cause of the fire.

The body of the deceased was taken to Nyeri Referral Hospital Mortuary.