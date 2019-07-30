30 Kenyan fishermen arrested over ‘trespass’ in Lake Victoria

, KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 28 – Thirty Kenyan fishermen were on Saturday arrested by Ugandan Revenue Authority (URA) officers who also confiscated 10 of their fishing boats over alleged trespass in Lake Victoria.

The fishermen from various beaches in Suba North and South constituencies were arrested while on a fishing expedition. They were taken to Hama Island in Uganda where they were being detained.

It is understood that the URA officers conducted a raid in Sare and Kiwa Beaches in Suba South where they confiscated five boats and arrested 15 fishermen and went further to Suba North and arrested more.

Homa Bay County Beach Management Unit Network Edward Oremo said that the ten boats seized by Ugandan Authority had three fishermen each totalling to 30 fishermen.

Oremo said that the officers also took away the fishermen’s catch as well as their fishing gears.

He asked the government to intervene and secure the release of the fishermen and their boats, saying cases of harassment of Kenyan fishermen have been rampant mainly by Uganda authorities.

Homa Bay County Commissioner Harman Shambi said they are yet to get an official statement from the Ugandan Authority on why the fishermen were arrested before they intervene for their release.