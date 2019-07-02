2 suspects nabbed as police in Mombasa intercept heroin weighing 2kg

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 26 – Police in Mombasa on Thursday arrested two suspected drug traffickers in Bamburi, Kisauni.

Anti-narcotics detectives also recovered several packets of heroin and over Sh1 million in cash, believed to be proceeds from the sale of narcotics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources within the police said the nabbed heroin could be about two kilograms with a street value of over Sh2 million.

According to police in the region, a search conducted in the residence of the main suspect – 34-year-old Bwanahamad Fara – led to the recovery of the said heroin and cash believed to be proceeds of the illegal business.

A second suspect Abubakar Yahya,24, was also found in the house and arrested.

Mombasa Police chief Johnstone Ipara confirmed the arrests.