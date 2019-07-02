2 students accused of planning to poison schoolmate in tussle over boyfriend freed

, MAKUENI, Kenya, Jul 23 – Three Form 2 students from Makueni Girls Secondary School arrested by police on Thursday on allegations of hatching a plot to poison a schoolmate over a tussle for a boyfriend in the nearby Makueni Boys High School have been freed.

The three were released on Tuesday after the school said the case would be handled internally.

A police report indicates that the three had conspired to use chemical stolen from the science laboratory at the Makueni Girls Secondary School.

“(One of them) was to execute the plan by lacing victim’s lunch meal with one of the chemicals namely phenolphthalein indicator while the other two kept vigil,” the report detailing the incident reported on Thursday reads.

It adds that other chemicals they allegedly planned to use are hydrochloric acid, Benedict’s solution and phenolphthalein indicator.

The Deputy Principal is said to be the one who made the call to Makueni Police Station seeking to have the girls released.

The school administrator said the plan failed when one of students got cold feet and opted out of the plot after an argument ensued.

The class prefect was informed of the plan and she reported the matter to the Deputy Principal.