18 foreigners arrested for being in the country illegally

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – Detectives nabbed sixteen suspected illegal immigrants, Saturday while on their way to Nairobi through Moyale.

Of those arrested, nine are of Ethiopian origin while seven are from Congo of whom five are juveniles. According to preliminary investigations, the seven Congolese had fled from a Uganda refugee camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere, in Marsabit North at Turbi Trading Centre, four Eritrean nationals aged between 20 and 25 years were also arrested for being in the country illegally.

They will all be charged in court Monday, 14 July 2019.

It is not however yet established whether they are victims of human trafficking.

According to a report by the US Department of State, “The Government of Kenya does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking; however, it is making significant efforts to do so.”

They recommend that Kenya’s authorities should increase protective services to adult trafficking victims particularly those identified and repatriated from overseas.

This includes ensuring potential victims are not “inappropriately” penalized for crimes committed “as a direct result of their being subjected to trafficking, vigorously investigate and prosecute trafficking offenses and convict and punish traffickers, including forced labour cases; amend the anti-trafficking law to remove sentencing provisions that allow fines in lieu of imprisonment.”

According to the report, Kenya is a source, transit and destination country for many victims of human trafficking within the region.

Victims are usually subjected to forced labour in domestic service, agriculture, fishing, cattle herding, street vending, and begging.

Girls and boys, the report reveals, are exploited in commercial sex throughout Kenya, including in sex tourism in Nairobi, Kisumu and on the Coast, particularly in informal settlements. At times, “their exploitation is facilitated by family members.”