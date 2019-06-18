Youthful MPs seek to establish national youth empowerment grant instead of Biashara Fund

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 18 – Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch wants the government to put in place a statutory national youth grant bench-marked at two per cent of the national revenue collected each year.

The first-term MP said the Youth Employment, Empowerment and Service Bill offers an alternative to the proposed creation of a State-sponsored credit guarantee scheme to help SMEs access loans as well as consolidation of the Uwezo Fund, Youth Enterprise Development Fund and Women Enterprise Development Fund into Biashara Kenya Fund.

The Bill proposes to create a fund that will be in form of a grant administered at the constituency level to create and empower employment opportunities for young people.

“I do not agree with the measures that have been put, they do not work, so renaming it into Biashara Fund is simply going to try and use revolving chairs to do the very same thing, with very little results,” Oluoch explained.

In his Budget statement to the National Assembly last week, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich explained the move to merge six financial organizations to set up one strong financial institution aims to increase efficiency, resolve overlaps and make better use of resources to achieve economies of scale.

But Oluoch says the government move will only introduce new obstacles to ensure efficiency in financing youth and SMEs.

“I can tell you for sure if you tell my people in Mathare Constituency to show a title deed, to come up with a back account, to show you how much they have been saving they will not do that, so Biashara and all these other funds are things that are inaccessible to the young people because of the condition precedent,” he countered.

The fund will start with an initial capital of Sh2 billion to be allocated by Parliament.

Creation of the new fund means that the Youth Enterprise Development Fund and Women Enterprise Fund might be wound up.

Money borrowed from Biashara Fund will be used for business only, with applicants expected to prove that they have established businesses.

The Fund will also lend some of the money to intermediaries such as commercial banks, who will, in turn, lend to these special groups at a maximum rate of 10 per cent.

Not more than 25 per cent of the fund’s cash will be lent to intermediaries.