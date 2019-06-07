Witness in Kidero case says he has no evidence

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 7 – A prosecution witness in graft case against former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, has told the court that he does not have any evidence to support claims Sh213 million was stolen from the county.

Robert Ayisi who was the first to take the stand said he does not have documentary evidence that the accused stole the money in 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

He told trail magistrate Douglas Ogoti, that he was only called by the Ethnics and Anti-Corruption Commission investigators to record a statement.

While being crossed examined by defence lawyers James Orengo and Philip Nyachoti, the witness said the procurement was done procedurally and within the law.

Kidero has been charged together with former chief officers in his administration over the alleged loss of Sh213 million.

They all deny a total of 35 counts.

Assistant DPP Joseph Riungu told the Chief Magistrate that the prosecution will table evidence that the accused persons led to the loss of the amount.

A former Nairobi Chief Officer in charge of Health, Ayisi tabled in court a total of 21 payment vouchers to two traders – Lodwar Wholesalers Ltd and Ngurumani Traders Ltd.

He told the court that he received a letter from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) while still serving at the county.

Ayisi said Abdi A. Mohamed from the EACC wanted among other documents, bank transfers made to the two traders.

The transfers were made between March 21, 2014 and December 2016 and in relation to Nguramani, he said there were 18 folios with transfers totalling Sh9,490,000.

Kidero and eight others have denied charges of corruption and economic crime including conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, abuse of office, fraudulent acquisition of public property, dealing with suspect property, and unlawful failure to pay tax to a public body.

Others facing charges are former County secretary Lilian Ndegwa, former Chief Finance Officer Jimmy Mutuku Kiamba, former minister in charge of Finance and Planning Gregory Mwakanongo, former Accounting Head Stephen Ogago Osiro, former Acting Chief Finance Officer Luke Mugo and former Acting Head of Treasury Maurice Ochieng Okere.

The traders are John Githua and Grace Njeri of Lodwar Wholesalers Ltd and Ngurumani Traders Ltd, respectively.