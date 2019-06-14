Wajir East MP Kassim charged with assaulting Woman Rep

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 14 – A Kenyan lawmaker representing Wajir East constituency was charged Friday for slapping a female MP within Parliament.

Rashid Kassim Amin is accused of assaulting Fatuma Gedi, a Woman Representative from the region after an argument over the national budget that was tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

“On June 13 at 9.55 am at Parliament yard within Nairobi County, you willfully and unlawfully assaulted Fautma Gedi thereby occasioning her actual body harm,” the charge sheet read.

He denied committing the offence when he was arraigned before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

The lawmaker was freed on a cash bail of Sh50,000 with an alternative of a Sh100,000 surety bond pending the hearing of the matter on August 6

Kassim was arrested Thursday evening after National Assembly Speaker referred the assault case to the police.

Muturi condemned the incident saying Parliament has no room for criminals.

“I have given strict instructions because Parliament cannot harbour criminals. The police must investigate, arrest, and if necessary charge before court anyone that would be found culpable of the assault. It is not a matter of privilege,” Muturi remarked.

Women lawmakers staged a mass walkout from National Assembly ahead of the budget presentation calling for de-whipping of National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale who they accused of making demeaning remarks against women lawmakers.