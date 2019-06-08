Veteran RMS Radio presenter Mohammed Juma Njuguna dies

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8-Veteran Sports Commentator at Royal Media Services Mohammed Juma Njuguna is dead.

His family has confirmed that Njuguna passed on Saturday morning at the Nairobi Hospital after a long illness.

Juma joined Royal Media services in 1999 from KBC where he worked as a sports journalist.

He later assumed the role of a content producer at Radio Citizen since 2016.

The sports presenter was known for his prowess of commentary especially English Premier League having more than 40 years of experience in the market.

Juma was also associated with the famous phrase “Kadenge na Mpira” as part of his commentary statement.

In 2010, he was also awarded with a Head of State Commendation by retired President Mwai Kibaki.

He will be laid to rest Saturday afternoon at Kariokor Cemetery.