US funds security upgrade at Mombasa port to curb illicit trade

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 19 – The United States government has funded the installation of 11 state-of-the-art radiation portal monitors at the port of Mombasa.

The US has also built a Central Alarm Station and provided portable monitors to ensure any radiological or nuclear materials are immediately detected and analyzed at the facility.

According to US Ambassador to Kenya, Kyle McCarter, the special equipment provided to the port of Mombasa will help in detecting material or chemicals used in manufacturing of weapons of mass destruction and other illicit goods.

McCarter said the installation of the equipment is US support to Kenya’s effort in countering terrorism, smuggling of drugs, illicit goods and wildlife trophies through the port of Mombasa.

He Wednesday handed over a modern server that will be installed at Kenya Ports Authority’s Central Alarm Station and connected to the 11 radiation portal monitors.

“Today, what we are seeing here at the port of Mombasa is very costly technology. However, it is not about the technology alone, but the partnership we have created with Kenya,” said McCarter.

The US has also trained multi-agency security team working at the port of Mombasa on how to detect proliferation of conventional weapons, drugs and other illicit goods.

The team has also been trained on how to analyze shipping documents to assess a potential security risk associated to strategic goods.

“We need to rejuvenate this economy for our young people. I believe if Kenya succeeds to grow, the East Africa region also grows,” said McCarter.

The US has been supporting the port of Mombasa for the last one decade with the joint mission of bolstering security and boosting trade.

The Ambassador also met with the Kenya Coast Guard officers, toured the Grain Bulk Handlers limited.

Kenya is also a partner of Export Control and Border Security programmes to ensure security at all its borders.

The programme works with partners countries to prevent proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and illicit trade on conventional weapons.

In Kenya, the programme has helped strengthen capabilities to comply with international strategic trade control norms and border security enforcement best practices.